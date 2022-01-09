A MAN who assaulted his partner and fractured her ankle has avoided jail, despite a judge warning he is a risk to his victim and others.

Daniel Ford, of Colwinstone Close, Cardiff, attacked his then-fiancée at her home in Bargoed following an argument.

Ford, who had been drinking prior to the attack, then initially claimed to police his actions were in self-defence, despite his victim being taken to hospital as a result of the incident.

Gwent Police received a call about the assault from the victim’s mother on April 26 last year.

When officers arrived, the victim “was on her hands and knees and was crying,” Nigel Fryer, prosecuting, told the court.

She had a “large swelling” on her forehead which officers described as the size of “half a tennis ball.”

“Daniel Ford grabbed her by the head and smashed her into the wall,” said Mr Fryer.

“She tried to get away from him using the living room furniture between them.

“While she was on the floor, he stamped on her left ankle.

“She said she had recorded the incident on her mobile phone. This enraged him and he took her phone and deleted it.

“He made threats including saying that he would burn the house down.”

The couple were due to get married next month. Ford’s victim initially filed for a restraining order against him, saying that she was left “completely and utterly traumatised” by the attack, but then decided against it, having “both reflected on this” and wanting to get back together.

“I can’t force a restraining order on someone who doesn’t want it,” said Judge Timothy Petts.

“If you are to get back together, she needs to be aware of the risks you pose to her and to others.”

Andrew Taylor, representing Ford, said: “He wants to apologise to the victim and to the court for his behaviour.

“He is not a man who is prone to behaving in this way towards females.

“It is an incident that developed quickly and in the turmoil he caused those injuries.”

Ford, 35, has one previous conviction for battery, and a caution and a reprimand for further violence.

For causing grievous bodily harm with intent, Ford was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years. He must complete 100 hours of unpaid work, and 26 sessions of a rehabilitation activity requirement.