A NUMBER of walk-in vaccination centres in Gwent will be open this weekend for first, second and booster doses.
Newport Leisure Centre will be open for walk in vaccinations until 4pm today. Those registered with a GP in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area will be able to attend.
The centre is closed on Sundays.
Cwmbran Stadium will be open today (Saturday 8th) and tomorrow (Sunday 9th) for walk in vaccinations until 4pm.
Again, anybody that is registered with a GP in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area will be able to attend.
Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre will also be open on Saturday and Sunday for walk in vaccinations until 4pm.
You’ll be able to get a first, second or booster dose as long as you’re registered to a GP in the health board area.
Finally, Ebbw Vale General Offices will also be open today and tomorrow for first, second and booster vaccination walk ins until 4pm – as long as you’re registered to a GP in the health board area.
A reminder that Second doses for adults 18+ years are 8 weeks after your 1st dose; and you need to be 28 days post a COVID-19 infection.
Second doses for 12-17year olds must be 12 weeks or more after their first dose or 12 weeks after having Covid-19 infection.
Booster dose is 13 weeks after your 2nd dose; and you need to be 28 days post a COVID-19 infection.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.