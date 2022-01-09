A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DARREN MELVIN EASON, 50, of Clarence Street, Pontypool, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted the theft of alcohol worth £150 and the attempted theft of alcohol worth £244 from Tesco on Lower Bridge Street on December 29, 2021 and December 30, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £278 in compensation and a surcharge.

KARL DRUMMOND, 46, of Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was jailed for 24 weeks after he pleaded guilty to affray and causing criminal damage to a police vehicle on December 21, 2021.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

SAMMY DANIEL LEGGETT, 23, of East Usk Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine and a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 on July 18, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

SHAUN LEE, 48, of Abergarw Meadow, Brynmenyn, Bridgend, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted soliciting a prostitute on the George Street Bridge, Newport, on November 25, 2021.

ALEX GORDAN GOODWAY, 27, of Underhill, Wyesham, Monmouth, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted public disorder in Newport on August 19, 2021.

He was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge.

CHRISTIAN ATKINSON, 40, of Henllys Way, Cwmbran, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to stealing garden umbrellas from Wetherspoons, causing criminal damage there to a metal fence and gazebo as well as stealing tools, golfing items, a picnic table and pressure washer worth £2,125 during a garden shed burglary and possession of amphetamine between July 26 and July 27, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £333 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

SIAN LOUISE MASON, 29, of Edward Street, Abertillery, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted assaulting a police officer, drink driving with 186 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood and drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on Commercial Road, Llanhilleth, on July 6, 2021.

She was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Mason was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay £313 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN INGRAM, 24, of Maesglas Grove, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BENJAMIN ROBERT EDWARDS, 30, of Beacon View, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, on May 18, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.