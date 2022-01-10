A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

GREGORY LEWIS, 22, of Lapwing Avenue, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with ecstasy in his blood on the A48 in Pwllmeyric, near Chepstow, on May 22, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £470 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHELBY LEWIS, 24, of Troed Y Rhiw, Abercarn, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on August 12, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CORY LEWIS, 20, of Fernhill Terrace, Phillipstown, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARTYN WILLIAMS, 60, of Sorrel Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder on June 10, 2021.

NEIL CLIVE CURRIE, 59, of Hillside View, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SIMON JONES, 46, of Tudor Street, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of amphetamine, ketamine and cannabis on June 30, 2021.

LEWIS HARNETT, 28, The Maltings, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEVEN JOHN BENNETT, 38, of Ivor Gardens, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.