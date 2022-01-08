STRONG winds mean there are restrictions in both directions on the M48 Severn Bridge.
An ‘off and on’ closure has been installed for junction two, eastbound, at Chepstow and junction one, westbound, at Aust.
Vehicles need to exit the M48 at eastbound junction two, or westbound junction one – before rejoining the M48 to cross the bridge.
The system is in place in case winds pick up and the bridge needs to be closed.
We will keep you updated if any closures are announced.
