PLANS to build up to 155 homes on fields near the M4 in Monmouthshire have been recommended for approval, despite dozens of objections.

Planners have backed plans to build homes on land either side of Vinegar Hill in Undy, with councillors set to make a decision next week.

The hybrid planning application by Bovis Homes, now part of Vistry Group, seeks full consent for 72 homes, and outline permission for up to 155 homes.

A mix of homes from one-bedroomed flats to four-bedroomed houses are proposed in the application for 72 homes, on two fields on the west side of the site.

Eighteen would be allocated as affordable housing, comprising four one-bedroomed flats, nine two-bedroomed houses, four three-bedroomed houses and one four-bedroomed house.

The other homes would be made up of 15 two-bedroomed houses, 15 three-bedroomed houses and 24 four-bedroomed houses.

On the other side of Vinegar Hill, outline permission is being sought for up to 83 homes, making up the maximum 155.

It is indicated that this latter development would include a mix of one-bedroomed flats and two- to four-bedroomed homes.

More than 70 comments were lodged in response to the original plans, with most objecting.

A range of concerns were raised, including about an increase in traffic, inadequate public transport, an increase in pollution, and over-development.

Objectors also voiced safety worries over a proposal to close Vinegar Hill, which resulting in a rethink of the plans.

Now the proposal includes a partial closure of the road, but the amended plans have been met with a further 45 letters of objection.

Magor and Undy Community Council has also called for the plans to be refused.

Monmouthshire County Council’s environmental health officer has also raised concerns about the impact of noise from the M4 on some of the homes.

Under Welsh Government planning guidance, some of the homes fall within an area where, due to noise levels, “planning permission should not normally be granted”.

The homes in this area will be provided with enhanced insulation, uprated acoustic glazing, and mechanical ventilation to achieve acceptable noise levels, according to a planning report.

Recommending approval, the report says the site is allocated for housing within the council’s Local Development Plan.

It adds that while the plans would increase the population of Undy, planning contributions would help compensate for the development.

Monmouthshire council’s planning committee will decide the plans at a meeting next Wednesday, January 12.