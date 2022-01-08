ONE of Wales’ most fascinating folk traditions made its long overdue return to Newport this afternoon.

The Mari Lwyd - a custom that dates back to the early 1800s - sees a hooded, real-life horse skull mounted on a pole and paraded, usually through small villages, and engaging in witty fun with locals.

It’s said the Mari Lwyd is to bring good luck and fortune to those who take part.

Organised by Richard Aitkin, “Cassie” - short for Casnewydd, the Welsh for Newport - was making only her second appearance in the city, after last year’s parade was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Organiser Richard Aitkin guides "Cassie" down Commercial Street.

She drew quite the crowd of quizzical onlookers as the procession made its way along Commercial Street towards the Murenger pub, peering through shop entrances and greeting passers-by. Mr Aitkin also told tales of Newport’s rich history along the journey.

At one point, Labour MP for Newport West Ruth Jones stopped to have her photo taken with the horse.

Monty Dart with her own version of the Mari Lwyd, "Dolly" the sheep skull.

Sporting a white sheet, “Cassie” - guided by Smartie Vader - was gifted to local researcher Monty Dart by her late husband, Tom.

She had plenty of companionship in the form of Brecon’s Mari Lwyd “Mari Mawr” - carried by the town’s mayor John Powell - and Mrs Dart’s sheep skull, “Dolly”. A small group of dancers followed behind the trio of skulls.

There was even a little detour through Newport’s historic and newly renovated Market Arcade, and a friendly exchange with Kriminal Records owner, Dean Beddis.

"Cassie" has a word with Kevin Beddis at Kriminal Records in Newport's Market Arcade.

Finally, “Cassie” arrived at the Murenger pub to complete the tradition of the procession and to enjoy a hard-earned drink.

Richard Aitken, who first walked “Cassie” through Newport in January 2020, said he was pleased to be back after a year out.

“It’s about bringing some joy and happiness to people’s lives,” he told the Argus shortly after the procession finished.

“We had to be a little bit careful this year with crowds - any more than 50 and we would have had to disperse - but things panned out well.”

These youngsters in McDonalds had a bit of a shock when "Cassie" said hello through the window.

Newport’s Mari Lwyd is unusual in the sense that it bucks the trend of the tradition being held in typically rural settings.

“I’ve always wanted to make the Mari Lwyd a more urban event - to bring it up to date I suppose with how we’re living now," said Mr Aitken.

“We want to make it a tradition of the city, too.”

The procession was unfortunately without its musical accompaniment, after several members tested positive for Covid-19.

The procession finished up at the Murenger pub.

“It’s a shame we’ve not had the musical backing,” he added.

“We’ve obviously not been able to have a bit of ‘back and forth’ with people as we’d have liked to, because of the situation we’re in.

"We’d have been doing some singing in the pub if times were different.”

Nevertheless, it’s fair to say that “Cassie’s” return to Newport was certainly a triumphant one.