SOUTH Wales Police have arrested a man with a large machete, following an intelligence-led stop and search in Barry.
The force confirmed that another male was also arrested for drug offences.
In a post on its Twitter page, South Wales Police said: “Barry response T3 have conducted an intelligence led stop search.
“One male arrested, and a large machete seized. [Another] male also arrested for drug offences.”
