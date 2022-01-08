NEWPORT County AFC captain Matty Dolan missed the defeat to Salford because of coronavirus and is a major doubt for next weekend’s shot at redemption.

The Exiles lost 2-0 to the Ammies after an under-par display at Rodney Parade, conceding on the stroke of half-time and early in the second half.

County made two changes to the XI that drew at Walsall with Mickey Demetriou returning in defence and Jake Cain coming into midfield.

They opted to chance from 3-5-2 to a 4-4-2 diamond with Scot Bennett dropping to the bench while Dolan was sidelined.

The skipper tested positive for Covid on Friday and is now set to miss next Saturday’s clash with Harrogate in Newport.

Dolan will be out of isolation but won’t have trained ahead of the return to action in League Two.

“Matty has Covid. It’s your captain that you lose and miss, just him being around the building and dressing room,” said manager James Rowberry.

“On the pitch it does make things difficult but we had able bodies to step forward and play.

“I don’t know whether he will be available next week, it would be cutting it fine and a big ask for him to be available.”

Rowberry aims to have two new recruits in his squad for the visit of Harrogate.

“I just think that it challenges and stretches people to have more competition for places at times with hopefully the quality that we can bring in,” he said.

“We have got a big squad that we have reduced and there is quality here but it’s just about adding a bit of impetus to give us a lift.”