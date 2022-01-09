A COWBOY gas fitter put customers’ safety at risk when he carried out dodgy work after falsely claiming be properly registered.

Jordan Hare started jobs at homes in Cross Keys and Cardiff where his work was later deemed dangerous following inspections by experts.

The 33-year-old installed gas boilers and performed modifications to gas pipework at four properties that were regarded as unsafe.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the work was “immediately dangerous, at risk, not to current standards or building regulations non-compliant”.

He was prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

MORE NEWS: Tributes paid to ‘legendary’ former teacher who died suddenly

A spokesperson said after the case: “He placed the occupants and other members of the public in significant danger due to the potential risk of gas escape, fire, and explosion.”

Jordan Hare. Picture: Facebook

The court was told how the HSE found that Hare’s actions were also “fraudulent and deliberate”.

He traded under various names and pretended to be on the Gas Safe Register, the UK’s official gas registration body, to convince vulnerable people to engage his services to undertake work he was not competent to do.

READ MORE: Paedophile RAF veteran travelled 250 miles to have sex with 12-year-old girl

Hare, of Foxberry Close, Pontprennau, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations and Health and Safety at Work Act breaches.

The offences took place between September 2016 and March 2018.

The defendant was jailed for 10 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Hare must pay £5,000 prosecution costs and £125 in compensation.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Gethyn Jones said: “Jordan Hare undertook gas work which he knew he was not registered to do.

“All gas work must be done by registered Gas Safe engineers to ensure the highest standards are met to prevent injury and loss of life.

“Householders should check that the engineer carrying out gas work in their home is registered with Gas Safe.”

Hare was jailed in 2019 after targeting the victim in Cross Keys, a widower, and swindling him out of his life savings when he carried out shoddy building work at his home.