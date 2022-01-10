NEWPORT County AFC manager James Rowberry says his players have been given vaccination advice and are aware of the implications of not being jabbed.

Exiles striker Courtney Baker-Richardson said on Friday that he had opted against having a vaccine against coronavirus.

The EFL revealed before Christmas that a quarter of players in the Championship, League One and League Two have no intention of getting jabbed.

County have provided players with information about the vaccine and it is down to them whether they go ahead with it.

County boss James Rowberry

“I can’t force my opinion onto others,” said Rowberry. “Everybody has a choice, mine is to be double-vaccinated and have a booster from the advice that I have been given. If people don’t decide to do it, I can’t control that.”

Those that aren’t vaccinated have to isolate if they are close contacts of positive cases while those that have been jabbed don’t.

Rowberry, whose predecessor Michael Flynn also spoke about the importance of vaccination, confirmed the squad know the consequences in terms of availability.

“Yes, people are aware of the situation and get the relevant advice,” he said.

Central defender Mickey Demetriou tested positive for coronavirus before Christmas and missed just one game at Walsall on New Year’s Day because the Forest Green Rovers and Leyton Orient fixtures were postponed.

The club vice-captain has no issues with Baker-Richardson and the other members of the squad that have opted against the jab.

“It’s everybody’s own decision,” said Demetriou, who had no symptoms. “Nobody can force anything on people, if that’s what he believes in then, then that’s what he believes in.

“I got jabbed and I caught it. They say that it helps and maybe if I wasn’t jabbed I may have been hit a little bit more with it.

“I am not going to force anything on them, it’s their personal opinion and we have to respect that.”