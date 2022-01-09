TWO further deaths have been recorded here in Gwent according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
It brings the total amount of deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area to 1,147.
Wales has seen a further 8,923 new cases, with Gwent reporting 1,688 new covid infections.
In Gwent’s five local authority areas, Caerphilly County has the highest number of new cases with 619.
Newport has 431 new cases, followed by Blaenau Gwent with 234 new cases.
Torfaen has 222 new cases with Monmouthshire recording the fewest cases at 182.
Public Health Wales statistics show a total of eight new deaths in Wales – taking the death toll of the entire pandemic to 6,634.
All information is correct as of 9am, January 7.
The newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
• Anglesey - 121
• Blaenau Gwent - 234
• Bridgend - 446
• Caerphilly - 619
• Cardiff - 839
• Carmarthenshire - 526
• Ceredigion - 95
• Conwy - 300
• Denbighshire - 176
• Flintshire - 352
• Gwynedd - 167
• Merthyr Tydfil - 199
• Monmouthshire - 182
• Neath Port Talbot - 504
• Newport – 431
• Pembrokeshire - 300
• Powys - 292
• Rhondda Cynon Taf - 727
• Swansea - 723
• Torfaen - 222
• Vale of Glamorgan - 296
• Wrexham - 401
• Unknown location – 60
• Resident outside Wales – 711
