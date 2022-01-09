A MAN has died after riding a quad bike on the cycle path that runs between Beaufort and Nantyglo.
The 25-year-old from the Ebbw Vale area was found unresponsive at around 5.55pm on Saturday, January 8.
Gwent Police attended, as did an air ambulance and staff from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
However, a doctor from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service confirmed the man's death.
Although the death is not being treated as suspicious, Gwent Police are appealing for any witnesses for any information that can assist the coroner.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We were called to Canterbury Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale at around 5.55pm on Saturday 8 January after a man, who had been riding a quad bike, was found unresponsive by a member of the public on the cycle path running between Beaufort and Nantyglo.
"Officers attended along with personnel from the Wales Air Ambulance and Welsh Ambulance Service, and a doctor from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) confirmed a 25-year-old man from the Ebbw Vale area had died.
"His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.
"To assist the coroner, we’re appealing for any witness or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in Canterbury Road between 5pm and 6pm to get in touch with us, by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200008080."
