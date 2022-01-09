AN old police box in Newport known for its resemblance to a TARDIS – the iconic time machine from Doctor Who – looks set for a new makeover after plans to paint a scarf around it were approved.

The blue box first sported the wintery garment back in the 1980s – making national headlines with its tribute Tom Baker’s classic look as the fourth incarnation of the Doctor.

Despite being granted Grade-II listed status, the former police phone box on Acacia Avenue in Somerton has fallen on hard times – becoming a common graffiti spot and suffering from ‘concrete cancer’.

In recent weeks, the box has received a fresh blue coat – resembling something of its former self.

Now, Newport City Council has been given the green light to go one step further by completing the outfit with the scarf painting.

Commenting previously on plans to restore the police box to its former glory, Cllr Roger Jeavons, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for city services, said: “I’m delighted that the council is able to give the former police box a new lease of life.

“Although it has been impacted by concrete cancer, the “TARDIS” – as it is known locally – is an important local feature and is regarded with great affection by residents.”

Between the years 1929 and 1938 there were approximately 1,000 examples of police boxes installed throughout Britain, but their numbers have now drastically reduced.

They’re something of a rarity these days – with more than 98% of them being removed from streets throughout the UK.

Police boxes predate the era of mobile telecommunications; nowadays members of the British police carry two-way radios and mobile phones rather than relying on fixed kiosks.