NEWPORT County have announced the release of forward Jermaine Hylton.
The 28-year-old signed for County on a one year deal on June 25, 2021.
His contract has been cancelled by mutual consent.
He has previously played for Ross County, Motherwell, Solihull Motors and Swindon Town, among other clubs.
He made five appearances for the Exiles.
A Newport County spokesman said: "We thank Jermaine for his efforts and wish him all the very best going forward."
The club has also announced the appointment of a new club secretary, Matthew Higgins.
Mr Higgins worked at Portsmouth, Exeter City, AFC Bournemouth and spent two years working for the English FA at Wembley Stadium.
His last job before joining Newport was as academy secretary at Swansea City.
