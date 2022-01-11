A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

THOMAS MAGGS, 22, of Princess Street, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Vivian Street on July 16, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KIAN EVANS, 20, of Rhiw Parc Road, Abertillery, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on November 18, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GERMAINE WILLIAMS, 29, of Graig Park Lane, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £640 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RAYMOND MYLES, 58 of Mission Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £250 compensation after he admitted the criminal damage of a shop window at Xclusive Jewellers on December 2, 2021.

VICTORIA ELIZABETH GORDON, 43, of Melin Gwlan, Energlyn, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 42 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A472 on December 10, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CARLA RUSSELL, 33, of Keir Hardie Terrace, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was banned from driving for six months after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

OLIVER HUGH BARTON, 27, of Tanybryn, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KERRY WILLIAMS, 47, of Capel Newydd Avenue, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £299 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to intending to cause harassment, alarm or distress to Special Constable Adam Omar in Ystrad Mynach on May 2, 2021.

SHARON KIM OATLEY, 43, of Clos Ceirw, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted failing to provide a specimen on Commercial Street, Pengam, on November 27, 2021.

She must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £364 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ABDUL AZIZ AJWAD ABDULRAHMAN, 39, of Mount Pleasant Lane, Llanrumney, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted failing to stop after an accident whereby injury was caused to another person on the A48, Newport, on December 9, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH BODMAN, 36, of Caerwent Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.