COUNCILLORS have endorsed a decision to refuse planning permission for an affordable homes development in Ebbw Vale.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s planning committee looked at reasons put forward by officers to justify refusing plans from Tai Calon Community Housing.

Tai Calon wanted to build a mixture of flats, bungalows, and semi-detached houses at the former Glan yr Afon (Riverside) Court, Ebbw Vale.

Last November the plans were discussed at two meetings.

At the first, arguments and objections were put forward by local residents, who believe the development would see a loss of green space used for well over 50 years.

Councillors deferred a decision until they had visited the site, and afterwards, at a second meeting, discussed the application again and voted to refuse it by a narrow margin.

Blaenau Gwent planning services development manager Steve Smith told councillors that since then more correspondence had been received on the plans from Stride Treglown Ltd, Tai Calon’s agents, and from objectors.

Stride Treglown stressed that councillors were “prioritising keeping a small area of green space over providing affordable homes.”

But Cllr Godfrey Thomas who represents the area, said: “The last two years, we have seen many changes with working from home, anxieties and loneliness, the piece of land we are talking about is more important than ever.”

“I’ve spoken to many people go for a walk, meet people in the peace and tranquillity, retaining this land is invaluable to the community.”

Cllr Thomas pointed out that the Well-Being of Future Generations Act 2015 "defines the sustainable development principle as acting in a manner which seeks to ensure the needs of the present are met without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”

He believed that access to open spaces is paramount and “must be protected” for present and future generations “in perpetuity.”

But others still had reservations. Cllr John Hill said: “I voted in favour of this development, and I’ve not changed my mind, it’s all a question of how much ground is being taken. We’ve lost an opportunity of supplying some well needed affordable homes."

Cllr Wayne Hodgins who chaired the item said he would also be abstaining as he “could not support the refusal.”

Cllr Keith Pritchard added that he received many emails and calls from constituents saying they “desperately needed a home.”

“At the same time, we’re refusing to build them, I find it wrong, I feel we needed those properties” said Cllr Pritchard.

Cllr Lisa Winnett reminded the committee it should not be trying to debate the application all over again.

Cllr Thomas said: “Tai Calon have huge amounts of brownfield sites they can build on around the borough, we’re not stopping the houses, they will have to be built elsewhere.”

The committee voted five in favour of the argument to back refusing the application, one against. There were five abstentions.

The official reason for refusal is thus, the benefit of affordable housing does not outweigh the negative impact of losing the parkland.