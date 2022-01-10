THIS is how a new block of flats set to be built if the demolition of a church hall is given the go-ahead will look.
Plans have been submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council to demolish St Catherine’s Church Hall and build 17 affordable one-bedroom flats and a garden.
Read more about the plans here:
The plans were submitted by Asbri Planning on behalf of Your Space Projects – a Cardiff based developer that designs, builds and renovates properties.
If approved, no car parking spaces will be provided as part of the development, therefore residents would have to rely on off-street parking and the proposed bike stands.
The lack of car parking is justified in the design and access statement submitted as part of the plans. It states that the former church site is in a “sustainable location”, meaning it is close to public transport links, shops and other facilities.
The church building, which is on Gladstone Street, closed in December 2017. It is not a listed building and therefore is not protected.
Before its closure, the church was previously used as a community centre.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.