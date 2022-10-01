Road closed after man in 70s found 'unresponsive at the roadside'

News Road closed after man in 70s found 'unresponsive at roadside' By Dan Barnes Last updated: A road near Raglan in Monmouthshire has been closed and the response to the incident is ongoing Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Read the full rules Please report any comments that break our rules. Comments are closed on this article.
