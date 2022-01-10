DOGS make everything better and they have just saved 2022 with these adorable calendars.

If your New Year's resolution was to be more organised but you're needing a little motivation then look no further.

We have rounded up the most adorable dog calendars from all your favourite brands.

Check out our top picks from The Works, WH Smith, Calendar club and more.

Two Labrador puppies in a meadow. Credit: Canva

Dog calendars for 2022

The Works

Cute Dogs 2022 Square Calendar and Diary Set

What's better than an adorable dog calendar? An adorable dog calendar and diary set that's what.

The Works is offering this cute set featuring everything from labrador puppies to baby King Charles Spaniels.

It's RRP is £12 but you can now pick it up for the absolute bargain price of £1.50.

Take it home via The Works website.

WH Smith

2022 Puppies Spiro Calendar

Your heart is going to melt at this adorable puppy calendar which starts strong with a sleeping King Charles Spaniel puppy.

With an adorable puppy for every month, this spiro calendar is difficult to resist at the best of times.

Now that the calendar has been reduced from £10 to £4, it's frankly impossible.

Pick it up via the WH Smith website.

Seven adorable dogs. Credit: Canva

Calendar Club

Calling all Dog Lovers, if you're looking for a calendar featuring your favourite breed then Calendar Club is where to go.

Whether you are crazy about Corgis or you're wild about Westies, the calendar company has slashed its prices by up to 40% now.

This Staffordshire Bull Terrier 2022 calendar has been reduced by 40% and could be yours for only £3.59.

If you can't get enough of Pugs, this 2022 calendar includes 12 unique months of perfect pug pics for just £5.99.

And to make sure 2022 is your year, you can also purchase this slim Dogs Trust diary to go with it.

The diary is 20% off and will cost you £4.79 with £1 of the sale going straight to the animal charity.

Card Factory

Square 2022 Dog Calendar

There's nothing cuter than dogs - except for dogs in party hats, Halloween clothes and reindeer antlers.

Add these perfect pooches to your basket and enjoy a full year of sweet puppy pics.

Enjoy the monthly surprise as each pup's outfit is tailored to the season with doggy delights from Spring to Winter.

It could be yours for just £2.00.

Purchase this pup calendar via the Card Factory website.