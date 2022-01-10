NETFLIX'S second season of Emily in Paris dropped at the end of December but fans are already desperate to recreate the title star's latest looks.

While the clueless American's style is certainly not Parisian - yes, including the Berets - her colourful and bold fashion efforts are getting noticed.

And while her character's clothes have been labelled as "ringarde" by snooty French designers in the show, fans in the real world see Lily Collins' outfits as fun and inviting.

If you're looking for a way to recreate your favourite look from the series or you want to bewitch French men like Emily, keep reading.

Here are some stunning items from Pretty Little Thing, ASOS, Boohoo and more to help you do just that - bonne chance!

Get Emily in Paris look for less

The Heart-patterned dress

Emily in Paris. (Left to Right) Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy in episode 205 of Emily in Paris. Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

We have heart eyes for one of the statement dresses from the season - and so does apparently everyone else.

Emily's heart patterned midi dress has already caused quite a stir on social media and it's easy to see why.

Luckily, recreating the look for less couldn't be easier.

We love this pink metallic midi dress option from Pretty Little Thing at just £12.

This understated black and white version from New Look is also a winner at only £18.

If a full heart printed dress is a step too far, we recommend this love heart headband from ASOS which is available for £2.80.

The yellow blazer

Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 205 of Emily in Paris. Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

One thing we know about Emily is that she likes to make a statement - and this outfit is no exception.

While most of us might not be brave enough (if that's the word?) to walk out the house in her entire ensemble, we can pick and choose the pieces we like.

This vibrant yellow blazer would brighten up your work outfit in the coming winter months and making it your own is easier than ever.

This tailored yellow blazer from Boohoo is a great option and can be yours for just £18 since it is currently 40% off.

Now you can pair the blazer with these lilac knee-high boots from Public Desire for the whole look.

Or you can let the chunky lilac soles speak for themselves at just £19.

The lime green dress

Emily in Paris production stills. Credit: Netflix

As we head into 2022 and we cross our fingers for more events and social gatherings, a lime green dress like this is something you're going to want to have on stand by.

Now you might not be romancing French chefs along the Seine but that doesn't mean that you shouldn't look great.

This AX Paris dress from New Look helps to bridge two Emily in Paris outfits together.

The green dress has beautiful ruffle detailing and a heart print which will see you right through Spring into Summer for only £35.

If you're looking for something closer to the original, we recommend this live twist blazer dress from Missguided.

If green isn't your colour, you can pick up the £45 dress in either pink or blue too.

The beret

(Left to right) Lily Collins as Emily and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie. Credit: Netflix

We hold our hands up and say that Emily in Paris might not be the most culturally accurate TV show in the world.

But this guilty pleasure has made us fall in love with Berets all over again and what's wrong with that?

Pick yourself up a yellow felt beret like Emily for £22 at Oliver Bonas.

Make the look your own with this green wool beret from New Look for just £5.

Or go classic red with this beret from ASOS for £7.50

You can recreate the entire ensemble with a striped cardigan and statement bag.

This stripy cardie might not be yellow but for £25 from I Saw It First, we think that this green alternative is something that Emily herself would approve of.

To round out the look, pick yourself up a yellow statement Dune bag from House Of Fraser.

It has been reduced from £65 to £47 - oui, oui merci!

Emily in Paris is available to stream on Netflix now.