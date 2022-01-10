A SITUATION in which residents were unable to contact a council’s emergency number on Bank Holiday Monday, January 3, while their street was flooding, has been described a "ludicrous".
Anyone who attempted to contact Caerphilly County Borough Council on its out of hours number was met with an answerphone message.
Blackwood town councillor George Edwards described the situation as “ludicrous”, demanded an apology for residents of Cwm Gelli Villas, Blackwood, and added: “It is imperative residents can get hold of somebody in an emergency. It does not matter whether it is a bank holiday, it is a 365-day-a-year service.”
Blackwood ward councillor Kevin Etheridge, leader of the Independent Group on Caerphilly council, has written to chief executive, Christina Harrhy, demanding an investigation.
A council spokesperson said a fault was reported on the emergency out of hours line at around 2.30pm last Monday, the team was made aware, and the service was restored at 5pm.
“We are working with the external provider to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future,” they said.
For more information on who to contact if you are experiencing floods, visit caerphilly.gov.uk/CaerphillyDocs/Roads-and-pavements/flooding_decision_tree.aspx
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.