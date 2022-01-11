YOUNG people returning to school and college this week are being urged to show their appreciation for their teachers and lecturers by nominating them for the South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards 2021/22, held in association with Cardiff Metropolitan University.

There are less than three weeks left until the deadline for entries for this high profile event, which seeks to shine a light on the fantastic work taking place in educational establishments across the region.

We want to hear about the inspirational teachers and schools who have risen to the challenge of keeping pupils and students motivated to keep learning throughout the pandemic. Tell us about the cutting edge technology they’ve adopted, the hours staff have spent counselling youngsters struggling with their mental health, and the innovative ways they’ve found to make lessons fun, whether on computer screens or in the classroom.

Make us aware of those staff members who regularly go above and beyond, or who have devoted a lifetime to helping young people to learn.

And it’s not just teachers and lecturers we’re looking to honour: there are categories for teaching assistants, early years workers, new teachers, Welsh language initiatives and digital innovations too.

If all your teachers are so fantastic that you can’t choose between them, why not nominate your entire primary or secondary school to let the staff know just how much their work is valued?

The past 22 months have been tough on all of us, but schools, teachers and lecturers are among those who have really had to rise to the challenge of helping a generation to keep learning and growing.

“We want to celebrate all those who have risen to the challenge; who have overcome adversity, shown strength and been innovative so that they can continue to encourage and mentor their pupils to help them achieve their full academic and social potential, as well as developing parent engagement and supporting fellow members of staff,” says the managing director of the Argus Hussain Bayoomi.

“We want to share their stories and create a permanent record of all those incredible achievements.”

Don’t delay in getting your entries in: Visit: https://newsquestevents.co.uk/schools-education-awards/ for the full list of categories and details of how to enter. The deadline is Friday January 28.