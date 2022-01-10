THIS year’s Golden Globes was a very muted affair as the usually star-studded event was replaced by periodic updates from the Golden Globes website and official social media accounts.
The low-key ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday without a red carpet or official media access.
The decision to make the awards a “private event” was announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organisation that presents the awards, last week.
The Power of the Dog won best motion picture at the awards, as well as taking away two further awards.
British star Benedict Cumberbatch was nominated for best actor for his role in the film but lost out to Will Smith.
It's been our esteemed pleasure to celebrate such incredible talent and a true honor to work with so many amazing organizations. To everyone nominated and all the winners, thank you for everything you do to bring the love of TV and Film to global communities, 365 days of the year pic.twitter.com/z2514bYzQd— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022
Fellow Brit Kate Winslet took home the award for Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television in Mare Of Easttown.
Actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh won Best Screenplay for Belfast.
Golden Globes full list of winners
Congratulations to all of those nominated and all the 79th #GoldenGlobe winners! 👏— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022
For a full list of our winners check out our website https://t.co/YNJdDhHQ7L pic.twitter.com/Wwoc0Rw4o1
- Best Motion Picture – Drama – The Power Of The Dog;
- Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama- Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos);
- Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama – Will Smith (King Richard);
- Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – West Side Story (2021);
- Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – Rachel Zegler (West Side Story);
- Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy – Andrew Garfield (tick, tick…BOOM!);
- Best Motion Picture – Animated – Encanto;
- Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language – Drive My Car;
- Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture – Ariana DeBose (West Side Story);
- Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture – Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog);
- Best Director – Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog);
- Best Screenplay – Kenneth Branagh (Belfast);
- Best Original Score – Hans Zimmer (Dune);
- Best Original Song – No Time To Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O Connell);
- Best Television Series – Drama – Succession;
- Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama – Michaela Jae Rodriguez (Pose);
- Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama – Jeremy Strong;
- Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Hacks;
- Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Jean Smart (Hacks);
- Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso);
- Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television – The Underground Railroad;
- Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television – Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown);
- Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television – Michael Keaton (Dopesick);
- Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Supporting Role – Sarah Snook (Succession);
- Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role – O Yeong-su (Squid Game).
