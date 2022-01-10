A NEW tattoo studio could be coming to Pontllanfraith, if plans are approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council.
The independent company is called Sui Generis - meaning “unique” in Latin - and says it specialises in “one-of-a-kind” tattoo designs.
If approved, the studio will be located at 13 Newbridge Road, formerly The Vapour Den vape shop.
The application states that, for health and safety reasons, an additional sink may be required and clinical waste will be collected by a professional hygiene service.
The application is expected to be decided by the council’s planning department by February 17.
