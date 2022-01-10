MCDONALD'S fans, you’re about to get your money's worth! The fast-food chain has announced it will be launching a new rewards scheme for customers called ‘MyMcDonald’s Rewards’.

This new scheme enables customers to collect points when they make a purchase, and then redeem them against menu items or by making a charity donation.

Following successful launches in other McDonald’s in 2021, the scheme will be piloted in 10 restaurants in the North of England from Monday, January 10.

It will then roll out to a further 65 restaurants by the end of January, with the aim to be nationwide later in the year if it is successful.

MyMcDonald's Rewards (McDonald's)

Customers will earn 100 points for every £1 they spend, with every penny spent equating to 1 point.

MyMcDonald’s Rewards items

Collect 1,500 points and customers can choose between goodies like small Fries or a regular McCafé® coffee.

With 2,500 points, a Double Cheeseburger or Vegetable Deluxe could be on the cards, and with 4,000 points, choose between the likes of 6 Chicken McNuggets® or a Big Mac®.

But if you fancy doing a good deed instead, you can donate your Rewards to BBC Children in Need.

Points are converted to a cash donation, with 1,500 points translating to £1.50, 2,500 points becoming £2.50 and 4,000 points seeing the charity partner land a donation of £4.00.

Customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading the MyMcDonald’s App here and opting in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards when in the vicinity of one of the pilot restaurants.

Customers who order and pay through the MyMcDonald’s App will automatically earn points on their order – this includes McDelivery when ordered via the app.

Alternatively, customers can get a one-time code, which is available in the ‘code’ section of the app at the start of their order at Drive-Thru, Kiosk or Counter to earn points on their order.

Michelle Graham-Clare, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “We’re incredibly excited to trial the MyMcDonald’s Rewards scheme in the UK.

“As well as rewarding our customers with our iconic menu items, we’re delighted to give customers the option of donating points to the brilliant BBC Children in Need, money which we know will make an incredible difference to the lives of many thousands of young people.

“We can’t wait to hear what our customers in the North West make of the scheme and hope to be able to roll it out further later this year.”

Download the McDonald's app here to find out if you can join MyMcDonald's Rewards.

