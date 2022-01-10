THREE further deaths have been recorded here in Gwent according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
It brings the total amount of deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area to 1,150.
Public Health Wales statistics show a total of 16 new deaths in Wales – taking the death toll of the entire pandemic to 6,650.
Wales has seen a further 11,693 new cases, with Gwent reporting 1,945 new Covid infections.
In Gwent’s five local authority areas, Caerphilly has the highest number of new cases with 588.
Newport has 560 new cases, followed by Blaenau Gwent with 293 new cases.
Torfaen has 261 new cases with Monmouthshire recording the fewest cases at 243.
READ MORE:
- Road closed after man in 70s found 'unresponsive at roadside'
- Sabrina the Teenage Witch to visit Newport for comic con
- Live traffic updates for Newport, the M4 and the Gwent area this morning
The newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
• Anglesey - 354
• Blaenau Gwent - 293
• Bridgend - 489
• Caerphilly - 588
• Cardiff - 1,191
• Carmarthenshire - 665
• Ceredigion - 199
• Conwy - 585
• Denbighshire - 369
• Flintshire - 579
• Gwynedd - 495
• Merthyr Tydfil - 180
• Monmouthshire - 243
• Neath Port Talbot - 547
• Newport – 560
• Pembrokeshire - 310
• Powys - 401
• Rhondda Cynon Taf - 834
• Swansea - 963
• Torfaen - 261
• Vale of Glamorgan - 396
• Wrexham - 620
• Unknown location – 71
• Resident outside Wales – 500
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment