THREE further deaths have been recorded here in Gwent according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.

It brings the total amount of deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area to 1,150.

Public Health Wales statistics show a total of 16 new deaths in Wales – taking the death toll of the entire pandemic to 6,650.

Wales has seen a further 11,693 new cases, with Gwent reporting 1,945 new Covid infections.

In Gwent’s five local authority areas, Caerphilly has the highest number of new cases with 588.

Newport has 560 new cases, followed by Blaenau Gwent with 293 new cases.

Torfaen has 261 new cases with Monmouthshire recording the fewest cases at 243.

The newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:

• Anglesey - 354

• Blaenau Gwent - 293

• Bridgend - 489

• Caerphilly - 588

• Cardiff - 1,191

• Carmarthenshire - 665

• Ceredigion - 199

• Conwy - 585

• Denbighshire - 369

• Flintshire - 579

• Gwynedd - 495

• Merthyr Tydfil - 180

• Monmouthshire - 243

• Neath Port Talbot - 547

• Newport – 560

• Pembrokeshire - 310

• Powys - 401

• Rhondda Cynon Taf - 834

• Swansea - 963

• Torfaen - 261

• Vale of Glamorgan - 396

• Wrexham - 620

• Unknown location – 71

• Resident outside Wales – 500