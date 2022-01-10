RESIDENTS in Torfaen are being asked for their views on the effectiveness of education services provided by the council in supporting schools and youth services.
Education watchdog Estyn has launched the pre-inspection questionnaire to ask parents, carers, learners, and anyone working or involved in education to help inspectors judge the effectiveness of education services.
Results from the survey will be used to inform an inspection of Torfaen council education services which begins in March.
Owen Evans, chief inspector at Estyn, said: “Local views from those involved with schools and youth services are vital to give a picture of how well the council is performing.
“Inspectors will be considering how well the education services help pupils to achieve, support those who are vulnerable or have particular needs and provide youth support services for those aged 11-25.”
The survey is open until January 31. Residents can take part by visiting smartsurvey.co.uk/s/TorfaenCBC2022.
