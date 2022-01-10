Road closures will hit much of the M4 in Wales this week, as well as the M48
Overnight closures will impact various parts of the motorway around Newport, Cardiff, and Swansea.
These are the sections of the M4 and M48 that will be disrupted by road closures this week.
M4 and M48 road closures
- M4 westbound, junction 26: The entry slip road to the westbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed at junction 26 for Malpas. The road will shut for maintenance work from 8pm on Monday until 1am on Tuesday.
- M4 eastbound, junction 32-30: A section of the eastbound carriageway of the M4 around Cardiff will be closed overnight this week. The road will shut between junction 32 for Coryton and junction 30 for Cardiff Gate. It will close between 8pm and 6am each evening, starting on Monday and ending on Saturday morning.
- M48 eastbound, junction 2-1: The M48 eastbound will be closed between junction 2 for Newhouse and junction 1 for Aust for parts of this week. Maintenance work will close the road between 9pm and 6am on Monday and Tuesday.
- M4 westbound, junction 32-33: Maintenance work will force the westbound carriageway of the M4 between junction 32 for Coryton and junction 33 for Capel Llanilltern this week. It will close at 8pm on Tuesday and reopen at 6am on Wednesday.
- M4 eastbound, junction 26: The exit slip road of the eastbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed at junction 26 for Malpas. The road will shut for maintenance work from 8pm on Tuesday until 1am on Wednesday. It will also be closed between the same times on Wednesday night.
- M4 westbound, junction 46-47: The entrance to the westbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed at junction 46 for Llangyfelach this week. Maintenance work will shut the road from 8pm on Wednesday until 5.30am on Thursday.
