NON-ESSENTIAL visits at all hospitals in Gwent have been banned due to the continued spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
This is according to a tweet from the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which was made public yesterday.
The health board said only essential visits would be permitted from today (Monday, January 10)
They said this decision was made due to "the increasing challenges faced as a result of the new Omicron variant".
The statement continued by saying that the health board has put these measures in place "in order to protect the safety of patients and staff."
Wales reported 11,693 new positive coronavirus cases today, with three deaths reported in the Gwent area.
Essential visits would include:
• a birth partner supporting a woman during hospital visits and during labour;
• a person receiving end-of-life care;
• supporting someone with a mental health issue, dementia, autism, or a learning disability where not being present would cause the patient to be distressed;
• accompanying a child who is required to attend hospital;
• situations when someone is receiving information about life-changing illness or treatments.
On social media, the health board said: "We appreciate how important it is for patients and their loved ones to see each other whilst they are receiving care in hospital.
"We need to carefully balance this with the risk to patients, family members and staff that visiting brings whilst Covid is so rife in the community."
