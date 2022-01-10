A MAN who was found unresponsive at the side of a road in Monmouthshire has died, police have confirmed.
Gwent Police officers were called to reports of a medical emergency at around 7.10am this morning.
A man had been found unresponsive at the side of Old Raglan Road near Raglan.
Crews from Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene.
A 76-year-old man was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran by ambulance, where he later died.
His next of kin have been informed.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious.
"A report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”
