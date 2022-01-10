A MAN who was found unresponsive at the side of a road in Monmouthshire has died, police have confirmed.

Gwent Police officers were called to reports of a medical emergency at around 7.10am this morning.

A man had been found unresponsive at the side of Old Raglan Road near Raglan.

Crews from Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A 76-year-old man was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran by ambulance, where he later died.

His next of kin have been informed.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious.

"A report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”