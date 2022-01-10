A WORLD famous make-up artist is delivering a masterclass at Newport's Celtic Manor resort.

As previously reported, Canadian illusionist make-up artist Mimi Choi – who has more than 1.5 million Instagram followers and has collaborated with celebrities and big brands – will be joining forces with Newport beautician Jenna McDonnell to deliver a make-up masterclass.

The renowned make-up artist, who recently delivered a masterclass in LA, had planned to join Ms McDonnell previously but Covid put this on hold – until now.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Ms McDonnell.

"Tickets are almost sold-out for this make-up masterclass, so if you haven't got your tickets get them fast."

(Picture: Mimi Choi make-up, Andrew Yang photographer)

Here’s what you need to know:

When is the masterclass?





The masterclass will be on Monday, January 31. The five-hour event will be from 10am to 4pm with people asked to arrive by 9.30am.

There will also be an after party at Jenna McDonnell – The Art of Beauty, on Chepstow Road, from 7pm for gold ticket holders.

What can guests expect?





There will be an interactive Q&A with Ms Choi and the opportunity to work alongside her, trying out her expert techniques.

Guests will get a goodie bag worth more than £75 which will include a range or products from the event sponsors and a Mimi Choi event notebook.

There will also be a certificate of completion (non-accredited) at the end.

There will be light refreshments, but guests are advised to pack their own lunch.

(Picture: Mimi Choi make-up, Andrew Yang photographer)

What will a silver ticket get me?





A silver ticket, which is £200, will include the masterclass, live demonstration, Q&A, goodie bag, and certificate of completion.

What will a gold ticket get me?





A gold ticket, which is £250, will include the above along with: an intimate meet and greet with Ms Choi, plus a VIP champagne reception (7pm-10.30pm) at Ms McDonnell’s salon with live music including Jack Perrett, illusion magicians, and a buffet cooked by an award-winning Italian chef.

(Picture: Mimi Choi make-up, Andrew Yang photographer)

Where can I buy tickets?





Tickets are available online at www.jennamcdonnell.co.uk/mimi-choi-masterclass

Who is sponsoring the event?





The main sponsor is Crosskeys College (who taught Ms McDonnell theatrical and media make-up).

Other sponsors include:

These brands have creative goodie bags for those who attend the masterclass at Celtic Manor on January 31.