STAFF at popular Welsh family attraction Folly Farm were stunned to see what they initially thought was an alligator in their pond over the weekend.
However, the errant reptile turned out to be nothing more than a lost toy.
Staff at Folly Farm animal park in Pembrokeshire spotted the mysterious creature floating in one of their ponds.
It was near the banded mongoose enclosure in the farm park at Narbeth - and staff eventually realised it was a toy alligator someone had dropped in by accident.
A Folly Farm spokeswoman said: "This mysterious ’creature’ was spotted by one of our guests over the weekend in the banded mongoose enclosure and had us all scratching our heads
"Was it a miniature Loch Ness Monster? A mysterious water lizard?
"We sent our zoo team to investigate and I can reassure you all that it was just a toy crocodile that someone has dropped into the pond!
"We breathed a little sigh of relief I can tell you.
"But it did give us all a laugh this grey Monday morning."
