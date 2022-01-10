LATE last night there were reports of a helicopter flying over Newport on social media - here is what it was doing.
Residents of Duffryn and Maesglas took to Facebook to enquire about the helicopter late in the evening.
Gwent Police said the helicopter was called into action after a report of a stolen motorbike in Cardiff Road at around 9.10pm on Sunday, January 9.
As part of attempts to search the area, a helicopter from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) was dispatched.
The bike was recovered, but as it was abandoned no arrests were made.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We received a report of stolen motorbike in Cardiff Road, Newport at around 9.10pm on Sunday, January 9.
"Officers attended, assisted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), to conduct a search of the area.
"A motorbike was later discovered abandoned, near Cormorant Way and Sandpiper Way, in Duffryn."
