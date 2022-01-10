CAR drivers no longer need to book to visit the Household Waste Recycling Centre in Torfaen from today (January 10).

Residents will be able to access the site in New Inn, Pontypool, any time during opening hours, although there will be a maximum of 16 vehicles allowed onto the site so social distancing can be maintained.

The winter opening hours are 10am to 4pm, with the last vehicles being allowed onto the site at 3.45pm to allow enough time to unload.

Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen council’s executive member for environment, said: “The ongoing pandemic means there will continue to be some restrictions at the site to protect staff and residents.

“This includes having a limit on the number of vehicles allowed onto the site, which is expected to cause queues at busy times and we ask residents plan for that.

“There have not been any changes to the opening hours of the site itself – the winter opening times have been in place for the past two years. The longer summer openings will come into effect at the end of March.”

Van and trailer drivers will still need to book to visit the site as well as arrange a permit.

Visitors are asked to sort their waste and recycling before going to the site to help reduce the amount of time they need to spend there.

Anyone with black bag waste will be asked to open up the bags to show it does not contain anything that could be recycled.

To find out more about what can be recycled at the centre, and the bag sorting policy, visit torfaen.gov.uk.