A STALKER has been told by a court to leave a woman alone after he admitted a campaign of harassment against her.

Alan Lawson, 66, of Bettws Lane, Newport, was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

The city’s magistrates’ court heard how the defendant sent her text messages and made phone calls which were “repeated and unwanted”.

Lawson made “unwelcome visits” to the complainant and would also post about her on Facebook.

The defendant pleaded guilty to stalking with the offence taking place in Newport between September 1 and January 4 this year.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £400 compensation and £85 costs.