A NEW shop doubling as a retailer for comics, "geek" merchandise, and tabletop games along with a gaming café and events hub is “one step closer” to opening its doors in Newport.

As previously reported, chain Geek Retreat applied for planning permission to open in Newport city centre.

The planning permission, submitted by Liam Powell of Aberbargoed, was put into 174 Commercial Street and has now been agreed "in principle" by Newport City Council.

But a final sign-off on the plans will depend on Cadw, who have given Grade II listed status to the building which dates back to the 1800s.

Sharing the news on their Facebook page, Geek Retreat Newport wrote: “Newport City Council had agreed in principle to our listed building planning application so we are one step closer.

“This has now been referred to Cadw for the final sign off which can take up to 28 days. All being well, we expect to be opening our doors in around six to 10 weeks’ time at the latest, but we’ll keep you posted.”

If Cadw signs off on the plans, Geek Retreat would open on Commercial Street, Newport, by the end of March at the latest.

Despite the Newport store not yet open, and the opening being subject to approval from Cadw, Geek Retreat Newport is now approaching 500 likes on Facebook.

“[This] is amazing and it means our community is growing bigger and better every day,” they write on Facebook.

“To celebrate this milestone, we are planning a giveaway as a thank you for all your support so far.”

Geek Retreat aims to embrace “geek culture” including Batman, Pokemon, Star Wars, Yu-Gi-Oh, D&D, and much more - while being an inclusive social environment.

If the plans – which include adding an external hanging sign, painting the shopfront, and alterations to the existing toilet facilities to allow disabled access – are approved by Cadw there will be jobs created within the shop and cafe facilities.

It would also be the second Geek Retreat to open in Wales, joining a Geek Retreat based on Barry Lane in Cardiff.

The first Geek Retreat store was opened in Scotland in 2013 and, in 2020, announced hopes to expand across the UK – they hope to have 100 locations across the UK by the end of this year (2022).