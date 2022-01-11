A MONMOUTHSHIRE teenager is a finalist in a national beauty competition.

Lilly Miles, 18, from Chepstow is an aspiring actor and dancer and is currently in her second year at Bristol Institute of Performing Arts.

Miss Wales 2022 is her first pageant and she has been selected as a finalist. Miss Miles said: “I never through I’d be chosen for something like this. I’ve never done anything like this before in my life and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be able to take part alongside such inspirational girls.

“I’ve already met some friends for life and I’m so excited to see where this journey will take me and the memories I will make from it.”

Miss Miles raised £500 for the Beauty With A Purpose charity - which is supported by all of the Miss Wales finalists – in just 14 hours.

“I’m overwhelmed with the amount of support from friends and family,” she said.

From the age of 14, Miss Miles attended Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and at 16 she was selected for the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain.

She also has experience in tap, commercial, lyrical and ballet dancing. Miss Miles is also a passionate advocate for mental health and the neurodiverse community. She has struggled with her own mental health issues and is dyslexic.

She said: “One of my main passions in life is to break the stigmas around these communities.”

Miss Miles is being sponsored in the competition by Latte Art café in Undy. The independent business is run by Pamela Morgan who supports the Miss World pageants. Latte Art uses local milk farmers, bakers, small coffee suppliers and displays local people’s art.

Paula Abbandonato, organiser of Miss Wales, said: “Miss Wales is committed to Beauty With A Purpose and that means empowering young women and raising money for good causes through the glamour and fun of pageantry.

“The girls get to make great friends and experience new opportunities while really doing their bit for charity.”

The current Miss Wales is Olivia Harris from Magor. The final takes place on May 8, with more information relating to voting to be released shortly.