HIGH street retailer Wilko has announced plans to close 15 stores this year - including two in South Wales.

The company said stores affected will close as leases end and favourable terms cannot be agreed.

The decision will not affect its new opening or store relocation plans and Wilko said 11 of the 15 stores have an alternative Wilko within five miles.

Statement from Wilko

Jerome Saint-Marc, Wilko’s chief executive said: “Our history is steeped in serving our customers and communities going back to 1930 but there’s no denying the way people shop with us and where they want to shop with us is changing.

“As a business we’re evolving and this includes working with landlords for more favourable terms, as well as looking at locations and store formats.

“We’ll continue to pull together to make our business better to secure the future of over 16,000 team members.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to support our affected team members who will be offered any available positions in nearby stores.

“We apologise to those communities where stores are closing but will continue to offer them everything they need in nearby stores or via wilko.com.”

‘Another nail in the High Street’s coffin’

The GMB union said it was “another nail in the High Street’s coffin”, warning that hundreds of jobs could be lost.

Roger Jenkins, GMB national officer, said: “These closures are devastating for Wilko workers and the communities who use them.

“It’s yet another nail in the High Street’s coffin and GMB calls on councils and landlords to review commercial leases and offer lower rents.

“Empty high streets and shopping centres are in no one’s interest and but with 400 shops a week closing, this is inevitable, unless the costs of premises can be reduced.

“GMB will now meet with Wilko members to discuss our next steps.”

Full list of Wilko store closures

Planned closures include: