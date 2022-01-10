GWENT Police are searching for a Newport man after he failed to appear in court.

Lawrence Henson, 28, has been charged with money laundering, assault and possession of drugs. A warrant has been issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court to answer to the charges.

Anyone who knows where he is or may have seen him is asked to contact the force on 101 or through their social media pages, quoting the reference 2000240443.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 08000 555 111.