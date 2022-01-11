PEOPLE who have had a stay in hospital will be able to take advantage of additional funding given to the NHS and social care to help them live independently.

The funds - £12.5m - will help to relieve pressures on the social care system and help pharmacists support more people to stay well without needing to see a GP according to health minister Eluned Morgan.

£10m of the money will be given to the 22 local authorities in Wales to buy equipment to help people with care and support needs to live independently in their own homes.

This includes equipment such as flow mattresses, patient turning systems, stair lifts and hoists, telecare equipment or to fund small or medium home adaptations.

By having more of this equipment available, it is hoped that it will free up hospital beds by allowing people to be discharged quicker and avoid unnecessary hospital stays.

£2.5m will be given to support pharmacists and patients by improving access to treatment and advice for a range of common ailments.

It is hoped that this increased access to pharmacies will reduce pressures on GPs and other NHS services by encouraging patients to speak to pharmacists rather than their GP for advice and free treatment for a range of common ailments.

Ms Morgan said: “The pressures on the health and social care system remains extremely challenging. We all need to work together to support our health and social care services and help us to help you this winter.

“Simple things like visiting local pharmacies or minor injuries units for advice on minor health concerns, checking symptoms online using the NHS 111 Wales website or getting a Covid vaccine can make a high difference to our NHS and help people look after their health this winter.

“The funding announced today will help tackle the hospital and work force pressures within community services and social care by avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions and supporting people who currently cannot be discharged from hospitals due to insufficient care capacity return home.”