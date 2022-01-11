NOMINATIONS are now open for the National Cat Awards, celebrating people's purrfect pets.

The National Cat Awards - run by charity Cats Protection - are back for 2022, celebrating the UK’s most marvellous moggies with heart-warming tales of devotion, courage, and companionship.

In 2021 the National Cat of the Year was awarded to Minty, from Holywell, who helped six-year-old Connor Raven cope with severe learning difficulties and medical conditions.

Nominations open today (January 11) and owners have until 12pm on Thursday, March 10, to nominate their cat in one of four categories:

Cat Colleagues (new to 2022): Cats who bring joy to the workplace or make working from home a pleasure;

Cats who bring joy to the workplace or make working from home a pleasure; Most Caring Cat: Cats that positively impact a person’s health or wellbeing;

Cats that positively impact a person’s health or wellbeing; Furr-ever Friends: Tales of friendship between children and cats;

Tales of friendship between children and cats; Outstanding Rescue Cat: Fabulous felines adopted from animal charities.

BBC weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans, who is among the celebrity judges and helped launch the 2022 awards, said: “I’m a big fan of cats, not just because they’re such amazing animals, but also because of the incredibly positive impact they can have on people’s lives.

“I really hope this national celebration of our feline friends will inspire more people to welcome a cat into their lives.”

Owain Wyn Evans is part of the judging panel

Winners will be chosen by a panel of celebrity cat lovers before being announced at a ceremony at London’s Savoy Hotel on August 4.

Cats Protection’s Awards organiser, Kate Bunting, said: “Over the past two years, the UK’s pet cats have played an even more important role in our lives – whether it’s keeping the kids’ company during home schooling, being a companion for people living alone in lockdown or simply being there during times of uncertainty.

“From chilled out cats that provide comfort and support, to the mischievous moggies that make us smile, cats undoubtedly have a special place in the hearts and homes of millions of people.

"We’re thrilled to once again be hosting our National Cat Awards and are looking forward to sharing many wonderful stories of moggy marvelousness!

“We hope that by celebrating some of the UK’s most incredible cats we’ll inspire more people to consider adopting a cat in 2022.”

To find out more about the National Cat Awards, or nominate your furry friend, visit www.cats.org.uk/national-cat-awards

To find out more about adopting a cat from Cats Protection, visit www.cats.org.uk/adopt-a-cat