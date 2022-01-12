A NEWPORT youngster has been helping the homeless in the city - and even received help from Hollywood star Michael Sheen.

Harvey Lea, 10, appealed to the community to help collect tents and sleeping bags to help homeless people over the Christmas and New Year period.

And after putting an appeal out on Facebook and asking for donations in school, Harvey was able to donate 34 sleeping bags, 15 tents and three sleeping mats to Eden Gate – a Newport-based charity which supports the homeless.

“I saw quite a few homeless people on the street,” he said. “It quite upset me so I decided to do something.

“I thought about doing a fundraiser, but I wanted to do something that would help straight away as it was already getting quite cold.

“We asked members of the community to donate anything that they weren’t using.”

And Harvey’s appeal even received a number of items donated by Newport-born actor Michael Sheen, who has long campaigned against poverty and homelessness.

The Good Omens star recently revealed that he sold his homes to fund the Homeless World Cup in Cardiff in 2019, and said he has turned himself into a social enterprise – or a “not-for-profit actor” – in order to help good causes.

“I took a long shot and emailed his management company,” said Harvey’s mum, Kirsty. “I wasn’t expecting anything back. But they passed the email on to his agent, and I had an email back saying that Michael Sheen was happy to help.

“We were so surprised to hear anything back, and would like to thank him for donating.”

Harvey, from Rogerstone, said that he was “really happy” with the number of donations he received.

“We packed it all in the car – it just about fit,” he said. “We took it to Eden Gate centre. They were really grateful.

“They took us around and showed us the facilities they have got to help the homeless.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone in the community who donated. We have been completely overwhelmed by the response. And thank you to the staff at Eden Gate.”

“We are really proud of Harvey,” his mum said. “This was entirely his idea. He is always thinking of others and is determined to help where he can.

“Last year, he set up a lemonade stand outside our house to help Cancer Research. But homelessness has always bothered him so that's why he decided to help.”