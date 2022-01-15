MORE than 500 alleged rapes were reported in 2021 - but only five charges were made, according to Gwent Police figures.

In the period of 2021, 587 incidents of rape were reported, according to an Argus Freedom of Information request.

Only five charges have come from the incidents, however a large majority of the reported cases – 436 – are still under investigation. Nineteen of the cases have completed investigations with no identified suspect.

In 70 cases, victims have declined to take the case further or have withdrawn support and two cases have seen that taking further action was not in the public interest.

Here you can see the breakdown of each of the 587 cases:

Outcome - Rape

# of Outcomes

Total

587

Charged

5

Summonsed/postal requisition

2

Police - formal action not in public interest

1

Victim declines/unable to support action to identify offender

29

CPS - named suspect, victim supports but evidential difficulties

2

Police - named suspect, victim supports but evidential difficulties

22

Victim declines/withdraws support - named suspect identified

70

Investigation complete no suspect identified

19

Police - named suspect, investigation not in the public interest

1

New / Under investigation

436

Detective Superintendent Martin Price, the head of Gwent Police’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Gwent Police is committed to thoroughly investigating all reports of rape and sexual violence, and doing all we can to ensure victims receive the support they need.

“We work closely with partner agencies who provide specialist support at what can be a very traumatic and distressing time for the victim.

“We will continue to ensure that our investigations are meticulous and comprehensive, and victims remain at the heart of all we do as a police force.

“If you or anyone you know has experienced sexual violence I urge you to come forward with confidence so that we can take the appropriate action, ensure support for the victim and bring offenders to justice.”

Anyone who has been a victim of rape or sexual offences should report it to the police using 101 or 999 in an immediate emergency.