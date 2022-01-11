WALES midfielder Aaron Ramsey is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, his club have announced.
Juventus revealed on Monday evening that the 31-year-old Wales international, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League during the January transfer window, had returned a positive result.
A statement on the Serie A side's official website said: “Juventus Football Club announces that Aaron Ramsey has tested positive for Covid-19. The player has already been placed in isolation.”
Wales captain Gareth Bale tested positive for Covid in December.
Former Cardiff City star Ramsey headed for Italy in July 2019 after his 11-year spell at Arsenal had drawn to a close.
Injuries have hampered him during his spell at Juve, where he has not started a game since the season’s opening fixture with manager Massimiliano Allegri having described him as “an outgoing player”.
The Gunners have been touted as a possible destination for their former player with relegation-haunted Newcastle and Burnley also understood to be among a host of English top-flight clubs monitoring developments.
Wales are next in action during March's Word Cup play-offs.
