AN ART gallery in Chepstow is holding an exhibition of photographs showcasing the natural beauty of the area.

7Q gallery, near the riverfront at the bottom of the town, are this month exhibiting work by four artists who have produced a body of work that reflects the beauty of Monmouthshire.

All work is for sale and "accessibly priced for your living room wall".

"So many of us Chepstow dwellers get to view the beautiful scenery that surrounds us and with sophisticated phone camera technology we can also get some pretty amazing shots," 7Q's Barbara Bergin said.

"However, few of us can capture it in large format or afford the filters that let the picture show what we are actually seeing.

"Even if we get close to capturing the nuance of the beauty of nature and buildings, that we have the privilege to live near, the cost of printing and framing alone can be prohibitive."

Larry Wilkie, Alex Pownall and Bob Coles have photographed the beauty of Monmouthshire whilst Nichola Goff has created prints of local flora and fauna.

"Some of these are themed and could be bought as a set to provide real impact for your home," Ms Bergin said.

The exhibition will run until Sunday, January 23 - Thursdays to Sundays from 11am to 4pm.

"If you are just passing through Chepstow, and you would like a souvenir of this beautiful place, then call us for a private view on 07482 202 146 and we will try to accommodate you," Ms Bergin said.