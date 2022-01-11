A MAN convicted of a revenge porn offence against a woman has been jailed.

Ben Cauchi, 25, of Upper Wood Street, Bargoed, pleaded guilty to disclosing a private sexual photograph or film without consent.

He also admitted a Malicious Communications Act offence in that he sent a pornographic video to another woman “to cause her distress or anxiety”.

Both offences took place in April 2021.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the victims “were caused a high level of distress”.

Cauchi was jailed for six months and made the subject of restraining orders not to contact the complainants for the next five years.

The defendant must pay a £128 victim surcharge following his release from prison.