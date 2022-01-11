TWENTY symptoms and signs that could mean people are infected with the Omicron Covid variant have been identified.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the current infection rate is the “fastest growth” in Covid cases since the start of the pandemic.

Speaking at a press briefing in Downing Street, the Prime Minister said: “Our United Kingdom is in the midst of the fastest growth in Covid cases that we’ve ever known.

“Previous waves of the pandemic didn’t have a single day with more than 100,000 new cases reported, one day last week we had 200,000 people test positive.

“And the latest figure today is another 218,000, though that includes some delayed reports.

“So, anyone who thinks our battle with Covid is over, I’m afraid is profoundly wrong.”

While the NHS lists a high temperature, a new continuous cough, and a loss or change to your sense of taste or smell as the three main symptoms of coronavirus, some signs are less common among people infected with Omicron.

Map shows daily spread of Omicron cases in the UK

The most common signs of Omicron are more comparable to the common cold.

Symptoms, including sneezing, aches and fatigue, are often mild but experts urge anyone experiencing such symptoms to get a test.

Dr Claire Steves, a reader at King's College London working with ZOE, warned: "If you're feeling at all under the weather please get a test and make sure you are clear of Covid."

She added: "We can see that cases have really been coming down in the past week despite New Year celebrations, and now hospitalisation rates look like they might be stabilising, for now at least.

"That probably means that in people's new year celebrations, that they were sensible.

Full list of 20 symptoms linked to Omicron

Headaches and a runny nose are well known symptoms however there are number of less common warning signs you should be aware of.

Top 20 Omicron symptoms according to ZOE Covid symptoms app.