A LEADING GP has described how Omicron symptoms could show in children amid a rise in Covid-related school absences.

For adults, recognisable symptoms of Omicron could include sneezing, aches, fatigue and sore throat.

But what is the full list of potential Omicron variant symptoms in children?

Here's what parents need to know about children's Covid symptoms from health experts.

Omicron symptoms in children

Explaining Omicron symptoms in children, GP Dr David Lloyd drew from his experience working as a GP and warned of tiredness, headache and a "funny rash".

Dr Lloyd told Sky News: "There is a little difference in the symptom presentation, so things like fatigue and headache and loss of appetite seem to be quite important as does a rash.

"So we've always had a little, small cohort of patients with Covid who are getting a little funny rash but up to 15% of the Omicron children are getting a rash, an unusual rash as well."

The South African doctor who first raised the alarm about the Omicron variant previously told The Telegraph the symptoms are unusual but mild.

Dr Angelique Coetze, who treated patients with the new variant as early as November, said: "Their symptoms were so different and so mild from those I had treated before.”

Dr Coetze saw both children and adults with intense fatigue, saying it was mostly healthy men who turned up “feeling so tired”.

Is there an NHS list of Omicron symptoms?





There has been no official information on any differing symptoms with this new strain of Covid so NHS advice remains to look out for a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.