A BUSY start to the new year for the emergency services continued this weekend with mountain rescue and cave rescue crews being called out twice on Sunday.

The first incident Longtown Mountain Rescue were called to was on the Sugarloaf.

The team was called to assist Gwent Police after a regular and experienced mountain walker had taken a slip on the descent from the summit, resulting in a lower leg injury.

By chance, a member of the mountain rescue team was on the hill enjoying an early run so was able to get to the casualty quickly and start providing shelter.

"This was crucial as yesterday was an exceptionally windy and cold day, and hypothermia can develop into a very serious risk in these circumstances," said a spokesperson.

"We rapidly had more team members on the hill, providing warmth, treatment and pain relief to the casualty before we stretchered the injured lady off the hill."

The team had only just reached the car park, casualty in town, when they were contacted by South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team, asking for assistance with a callout they were dealing with in the Cwm Clydach Gorge.

A caver had injured their hip just inside the entrance to a cave.

The cave entrance is accessed via a steep path with a severe drop off, so using a simple but effective rope system rescuers were able to get the injured man up to the road via a stretcher to meet the waiting ambulance.

"This call out was a great example of inter-agency working between Mountain Rescue, Cave Rescue, the Ambulance Service and also South Wales Fire And Rescue," the mountain rescue spokesperson said.

"We wish both casualties a full and speedy recovery."